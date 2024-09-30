Drake Hogestyn, 'Days of Our Lives' star, dies at 70

Drake Hogestyn, the “Days of Our Lives” star who appeared on the show for 38 years, died Saturday, his family confirmed. He was 70.

The actor was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and his family said in a statement that Hogestyn died after “putting up an unbelievable fight” against the disease.

“He was the most amazing husband, father, papa, and actor. He loved performing for the ‘Days’ audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business,” the statement, signed “The Hogestyn Family,” continued. "We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives.”

Hogestyn died the day before what would have been his 71st birthday.

The actor played the beloved character John Black in over 4,200 episodes of the popular soap opera, joining in 1986. He broke into the television world just four years before with a role in "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers." He appeared in several other projects throughout his career, but he is most synonymous with his long-running soap opera role.

His final appearance on the show was in an episode that aired on Sept. 9. On "Days of Our Lives,'' Hogestyn's John and Marlena Evans (played by Deidre Hall) were a longtime super couple.