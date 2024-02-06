Dr. Frank Nickell

Dr. Franklin Delano Nickell, a former professor of history at Southeast Missouri State University, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, surrounded by his family.
He taught at Southeast from 1969 to 2013. After his retirement, he worked for Missouri State Historical Society and then transitioned to his most recent position at the Kellerman Foundation. He established the Center for Regional History and has received multiple prestigious awards locally, regionally and nationally.
Born Dec. 7, 1935, Frank was raised on a farm near Atwood, Illinois. He received Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois, and his doctorate in American history from the University of New Mexico.
Frank and Gynel Snyder were married Sept. 9, 1956; they were great humanitarians to the community. She preceded his passing in December 2011. Together they established the humane society in Cape Girardeau, now referred to as Southeast Missouri Pets.
He was the youngest of eight children born to Leonard and Orpha Mechling Nickell, all of whom preceded him in death.
Frank will be missed, as he was deeply loved by his family, including his foster sons, Roger (Thuy) Luethner and Lance Luethner, who preceded him in death; his special niece, Janet (Kevin) Stewart; as well as many other nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home, with the Rev. Tim Koehler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions honoring his memory are suggested to Franklin Nickell Scholarship at Southeast Missouri State University and Southeast Missouri Pets of Cape Girardeau.
