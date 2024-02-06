Dr. Edwin Smith

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. — Dr. Edwin Leon Smith, 83, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Mount Juliet.

He was born and raised on a farm south of Green City to Clarence and Marjorie Smith. He attended the Pleasantville one-room schoolhouse in Mystic and graduated from Green City High School in 1958. He was married to Janet Lee Davidson Smith from 1964 until her death in 2001.

Edwin earned degrees from Truman State University, the University of Northern Colorado and the University of Kansas. He was the art supervisor for Lee’s Summit Public Schools, the director of art for Topeka (Kansas) Public Schools and was an art professor at Southeast Missouri State University for more than 30 years, teaching art education, sculpture, design and architecture. He was proud of his 45 years in art education and the impact he made in the arts. In 1999, he was awarded the prestigious Dingeldein Award for service in the arts by the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri. The Missouri Art Education Association and the National Art Education Association named him Art Educator of the Year in consecutive years, 2002 and 2003. He started the High School Art Symposium and the SEMO Art Faculty Exhibition, which are still yearly traditions. He visited more than 30 countries on six continents to study children’s art and authored several books.

Edwin loved animals and enjoyed his time on his farm with a wide variety of animals over the years. His favorites were always his miniature donkeys, pygmy goats and poultry. He loved being a mentor for young people who were interested in raising animals and served on the SEMO District Fair Board for many years.

Edwin loved to travel, meet new people and laugh.

He leaves behind two daughters, Tracy Smith and Carrie Bowen; a granddaughter, Paige (Chris) Holbert; and his “favorite” great-granddaughter, Chloe Grace, who hope to carry on his legacy of laughter and living large.