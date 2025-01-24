MUNSTER, Ind. — Dr. Alberto Dávila passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at the age of 69, with his loving wife and soulmate of nearly 28 years, Dr. Marie T. Mora, holding his hand in Munster.

Alberto was preceded in death by his father, Victor Ramón Dávila; mother, María de los Angeles Urcullu; and father-in-law, Gerald L. Mora.

Alberto filled his life with travel, connections and an unending curiosity about the world, which fueled both his professional and personal interests. Born in Brownsville, Texas, he spent much of his childhood in the lower Rio Grande Valley. His family later moved from Texas to Mexico City, where he graduated from high school. Alberto earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from then-Pan American University (now the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley) in Edinburg, Texas, and master’s and doctoral degrees in economics from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.

A distinguished career as a labor economist defined Alberto’s professional life that spanned more than four decades. His prolific research included critically important studies on the economics of the U.S.-Mexico border; Hispanic labor market outcomes (including entrepreneurship); immigration (particularly from Latin America to the U.S.) and migration (including between Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland); the economics of language and accents; labor markets impacts of Sept. 11; and other topics. Among his many works, he took particular pride in his award-winning book coauthored with his wife titled "Hispanic Entrepreneurs in the 2000s: An Economic Profile and Policy Implications", published by Stanford University Press.

Alberto’s remarkable career began at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, but he found his true calling in academia. He held faculty positions at Tarleton State University (Stephenville, Texas), University of New Mexico (Albuquerque, New Mexico) and University of Texas-Pan American/University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. In 2018, he joined Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, where he proudly served as dean of Harrison College of Business and Computing until his passing.

Even while building his own impressive career, Alberto acted on a deep commitment to increase access for traditionally underrepresented students in the economics profession, business fields and higher education more broadly. Known as a man of integrity with an impeccable work ethic (and a great sense of humor), Alberto affected the lives of countless college students and faculty colleagues over the decades. Many have counted on him as an important mentor, collaborator and friend.

As one of the founding members of American Society of Hispanic Economists (ASHE) in 2002, Alberto served in a number of roles over the years, including as a board member, president and treasurer. In 2014, ASHE honored him with its biennial Academic Achievement Award for his long-standing impact on the profession through research and scholarship, followed by its 2021 Service Award. In 2003, he received the Small Business Administration District Research Advocate Award from the U.S. Small Business Administration. During its 75th anniversary celebration, then-University of Texas–Pan American recognized Alberto as a Distinguished Alumnus, an award he valued greatly.