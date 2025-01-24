MUNSTER, Ind. — Dr. Alberto Dávila passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at the age of 69, with his loving wife and soulmate of nearly 28 years, Dr. Marie T. Mora, holding his hand in Munster.
Alberto was preceded in death by his father, Victor Ramón Dávila; mother, María de los Angeles Urcullu; and father-in-law, Gerald L. Mora.
Alberto filled his life with travel, connections and an unending curiosity about the world, which fueled both his professional and personal interests. Born in Brownsville, Texas, he spent much of his childhood in the lower Rio Grande Valley. His family later moved from Texas to Mexico City, where he graduated from high school. Alberto earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from then-Pan American University (now the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley) in Edinburg, Texas, and master’s and doctoral degrees in economics from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
A distinguished career as a labor economist defined Alberto’s professional life that spanned more than four decades. His prolific research included critically important studies on the economics of the U.S.-Mexico border; Hispanic labor market outcomes (including entrepreneurship); immigration (particularly from Latin America to the U.S.) and migration (including between Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland); the economics of language and accents; labor markets impacts of Sept. 11; and other topics. Among his many works, he took particular pride in his award-winning book coauthored with his wife titled "Hispanic Entrepreneurs in the 2000s: An Economic Profile and Policy Implications", published by Stanford University Press.
Alberto’s remarkable career began at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, but he found his true calling in academia. He held faculty positions at Tarleton State University (Stephenville, Texas), University of New Mexico (Albuquerque, New Mexico) and University of Texas-Pan American/University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. In 2018, he joined Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, where he proudly served as dean of Harrison College of Business and Computing until his passing.
Even while building his own impressive career, Alberto acted on a deep commitment to increase access for traditionally underrepresented students in the economics profession, business fields and higher education more broadly. Known as a man of integrity with an impeccable work ethic (and a great sense of humor), Alberto affected the lives of countless college students and faculty colleagues over the decades. Many have counted on him as an important mentor, collaborator and friend.
As one of the founding members of American Society of Hispanic Economists (ASHE) in 2002, Alberto served in a number of roles over the years, including as a board member, president and treasurer. In 2014, ASHE honored him with its biennial Academic Achievement Award for his long-standing impact on the profession through research and scholarship, followed by its 2021 Service Award. In 2003, he received the Small Business Administration District Research Advocate Award from the U.S. Small Business Administration. During its 75th anniversary celebration, then-University of Texas–Pan American recognized Alberto as a Distinguished Alumnus, an award he valued greatly.
Alberto’s lifelong inquisitiveness inspired his personal interests and hobbies, which included traveling, cooking and investigating family genealogy with his wife. He visited 50 countries across six continents, where he embraced local cuisines, sports and cultural traditions. Alberto also found joy in writing music and playing the keyboard. In terms of sports, he was fond of American football and international football (soccer). He recently became an avid fan of the Spain women’s national football team and especially enjoyed being a spectator at Estadio La Cartuja in Sevilla, Spain, during the UEFA Women’s Nations League semifinals in February 2024, when the team defeated the Netherlands to advance to the final while earning its Olympic debut.
Alberto will be remembered fondly and missed dearly by many. Those he has left behind will take comfort in knowing that he left the world a better place than he found it. Those he helped throughout his impactful life will be forever moved by his generosity and spirit.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to support student scholarships through one of the following:
Dr. Alberto Dávila Endowed Scholarship at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Division of Institutional Advancement, 701 E. Expressway 83, Box No. 13, McAllen, TX 78501.
Gifts may be made online at www.give.utrgv.edu/alberto-davila.
Give to Southeast, designated to Harrison College of Business and Computing at Southeast Missouri State University. Gifts may be made online at https://semo.edu/giving.
Funeral arrangements are currently in progress. Visit the Kish Funeral Home website at www.kishfuneralhome.net for updates.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.