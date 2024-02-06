Douglas Kitchen

Douglas M. Kitchen, 82, of Cape Girardeau died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.
He was born Feb. 18, 1942, in Cape Girardeau to William Paul and Fredericka Pearl Kneibert Kitchen.
He worked for the Cape Girardeau public school district for 27 years and also in construction for 20 years.
Douglas was a St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and a Golden Glove boxer in the late 1950s.
Survivors include a son, Bryan Dale Kitchen of Houston; daughter, Barbara "BaBa" Trickey of Cape Girardeau; four grandchildren, Jeremy Kitchen, Cody Kitchen, Courtney Joyner and Taylor Thorne; and one brother, Larry Kitchen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Bill, Gene, Paul, Howard "Sam", Jerry Lee and Jake Kitchen; sister, JoAnn Blattel; grandchild, Tanner Thorne; and infant son, Darrell Douglas.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at the funeral home, with the Revs. Donny Ford and Cody Kitchen officiating. Burial will be at Fairmount Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
Memorial contributions may be given to the family.
Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.