Douglas Kitchen

Douglas M. Kitchen, 82, of Cape Girardeau died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Feb. 18, 1942, in Cape Girardeau to William Paul and Fredericka Pearl Kneibert Kitchen.

He worked for the Cape Girardeau public school district for 27 years and also in construction for 20 years.

Douglas was a St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and a Golden Glove boxer in the late 1950s.

Survivors include a son, Bryan Dale Kitchen of Houston; daughter, Barbara "BaBa" Trickey of Cape Girardeau; four grandchildren, Jeremy Kitchen, Cody Kitchen, Courtney Joyner and Taylor Thorne; and one brother, Larry Kitchen.