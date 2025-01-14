Dorthey Evans

Dorthey Jean Evans, 77, of Cape Girardeau died Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Ford and Young East Perry Funeral Home in Altenburg.
Memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the funeral home.
