ObituariesOctober 28, 2024

Dorothy Neilson

Dorothy R. "Midget" Neilson, 49, of Perryville, passed away on Oct. 24, 2024. Visitation and a celebration of life service will be held on Nov. 18 at the American Legion Post 133 in Perryville.

story image illustation

PERRYVILLE – Dorothy R. "Midget" Neilson, 49, of Perryville died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov, 18, at American Legion Post No. 133 Main Hall in Perryville.

A celebration of life service will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the hall, with a dinner following.

Ford and Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

