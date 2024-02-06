Dorothy Menz

CHAFFEE – Dorothy Clara Menz, daughter of Joe P. and Coletta Louise Glastetter Heisserer, was born March 29, 1941, in Sikeston and departed her life Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at Chaffee Nursing Center in Chaffee at the age of 83 years.
She was a homemaker, along with doing upholstery work out of the home for many years. In her later years, she worked at several factories. She retired from Blair Industries in Scott City. Dorothy was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in New Hamburg.
On April 4, 1959, she was united in marriage to Cletus Paul Menz. He preceded her in death Dec. 11, 2016.
Survivors include three sons, Danny (Kathy) Menz of New Hamburg, Kevin (Teresa) Menz of Jackson and Terry Menz of Scott City; two daughters, Sharon Owens of Cape Girardeau and Joyce (Wade) Owens of Fruitland; one brother, Ralph Heisserer; three sisters, Anna (Fred) Bollinger, Helen Cleary and Kathy (Brian) Boesch; three sisters-in-law, Clare, Sue and Sharon; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Besides her husband and parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by three brothers, Joe A., Elmer and Tom Heisserer.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Chaffee.
Eucharistic celebration will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in New Hamburg, with the Rev. Daniel Belken officiating. Interment will follow in the cchurcch cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.