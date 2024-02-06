Dorothy Menz

CHAFFEE – Dorothy Clara Menz, daughter of Joe P. and Coletta Louise Glastetter Heisserer, was born March 29, 1941, in Sikeston and departed her life Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at Chaffee Nursing Center in Chaffee at the age of 83 years.

She was a homemaker, along with doing upholstery work out of the home for many years. In her later years, she worked at several factories. She retired from Blair Industries in Scott City. Dorothy was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in New Hamburg.

On April 4, 1959, she was united in marriage to Cletus Paul Menz. He preceded her in death Dec. 11, 2016.

Survivors include three sons, Danny (Kathy) Menz of New Hamburg, Kevin (Teresa) Menz of Jackson and Terry Menz of Scott City; two daughters, Sharon Owens of Cape Girardeau and Joyce (Wade) Owens of Fruitland; one brother, Ralph Heisserer; three sisters, Anna (Fred) Bollinger, Helen Cleary and Kathy (Brian) Boesch; three sisters-in-law, Clare, Sue and Sharon; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.