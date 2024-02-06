All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesJanuary 24, 2025

Dorothy Menz

Dorothy Clara Menz, born in 1941 in Sikeston, passed away at 83. A devoted homemaker and upholsterer, she was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. She is survived by her children, grandchildren and siblings.

Dorothy Menz
Dorothy Menz

CHAFFEE – Dorothy Clara Menz, daughter of Joe P. and Coletta Louise Glastetter Heisserer, was born March 29, 1941, in Sikeston and departed her life Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at Chaffee Nursing Center in Chaffee at the age of 83 years.

She was a homemaker, along with doing upholstery work out of the home for many years. In her later years, she worked at several factories. She retired from Blair Industries in Scott City. Dorothy was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in New Hamburg.

On April 4, 1959, she was united in marriage to Cletus Paul Menz. He preceded her in death Dec. 11, 2016.

Survivors include three sons, Danny (Kathy) Menz of New Hamburg, Kevin (Teresa) Menz of Jackson and Terry Menz of Scott City; two daughters, Sharon Owens of Cape Girardeau and Joyce (Wade) Owens of Fruitland; one brother, Ralph Heisserer; three sisters, Anna (Fred) Bollinger, Helen Cleary and Kathy (Brian) Boesch; three sisters-in-law, Clare, Sue and Sharon; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Besides her husband and parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by three brothers, Joe A., Elmer and Tom Heisserer.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Chaffee.

Eucharistic celebration will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in New Hamburg, with the Rev. Daniel Belken officiating. Interment will follow in the cchurcch cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesJan. 24
Christopher Fields
ObituariesJan. 24
Denise Musgrave
ObituariesJan. 24
Mary Mansker
ObituariesJan. 24
Dr. Alberto Dávila

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Steven Ford
ObituariesJan. 23
Steven Ford
Flynn Luhring Pieper
ObituariesJan. 23
Flynn Luhring Pieper
Matthew Poole
ObituariesJan. 23
Matthew Poole
Bobby Fields
ObituariesJan. 22
Bobby Fields
Kenneth Huebel
ObituariesJan. 22
Kenneth Huebel
Patricia Karathanos
ObituariesJan. 22
Patricia Karathanos
Etber LeGrand
ObituariesJan. 22
Etber LeGrand
Leanna McElmurry
ObituariesJan. 22
Leanna McElmurry
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy