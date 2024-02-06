Dorothy Johnson

Dorothy “Dolly” Johnson, 96, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2025, at the Lutheran Home Hospice Care Unit in Cape Girardeau.

She was born March 4, 1928, in Cairo, Illinois, the daughter of Alex and Mary Farah Johnson.

Dorothy worked for many years in the family grocery store. After the closing of the grocery store, she worked at Burkart Foam Inc. and later continued her career working for Cairo Police Department as a deputy clerk for 32 years. She loved her job there and worked until she retired at the age of 89. She attended First Presbyterian Church in Cairo.

Survivors include one sister, Rose Nasser; brother and sister-in-law, George and Kay Johnson, all of Cairo; sister-in-law, Rachel Johnson of Tarpon Springs, Florida; nieces, Mary Kay Krouskos of Largo, Florida, Carla Bell of Sikeston, Pam (Darrell) Hoppe of Cairo and Julie (David) Mason of Thebes, Illinois; nephews, John Wayne Guetterman of Cape Girardeau, Jack Guetterman Jr., George John Nasser and George Johnson Jr., all of Cairo, and Dr. Johnny Johnson Jr. and Dr. Alex Johnson of Florida; along with several great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by two sisters, Alice Johnson and Sara Guetterman; two brothers, Johnny Johnson Sr. and Alex Johnson Jr.; two brothers-in-law, Charles Nasser Jr. and Jack Guetterman Sr.; a nephew, Charles Nasser III; and a niece, Deborah Rose Nasser.