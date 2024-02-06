All sections
November 21, 2024

Dorothy Alkemeyer

Dorothy Alkemeyer

Dorothy Alkemeyer, 89, of Perryville died Nov. 18, 2024. Visitation will be Nov. 25 and 26 at Ford and Young Funeral Home, with a funeral Mass on Nov. 26 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

story image illustation

PERRYVILLE — Dorothy Buchheit Schott Alkemeyer, 89, of Perryville died Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, at Independence Care Center of Perry County.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, and from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville, with the Rev. Fred Wandera, C.M., officiating. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville.

