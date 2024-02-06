All sections
ObituariesMarch 3, 2025

Doris Weissmueller

Doris Etta Weissmueller, 74, passed away on March 3, 2025. Visitation and funeral services will be held at McCombs Funeral Home and St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson on March 10 and 11.

Doris Etta Weissmueller, 74, Gordonville died Monday, March 3, 2025, at Ratliff Care Center in Cape Girardeau.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 10, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson and from 9 a.m. until service time Tuesday, March 11, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.

The Rev. Joshua Schmidt will conduct the funeral at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 11, at the church. Interment will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Shawneetown.

