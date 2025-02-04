Doreen Zuroske

Doreen Anne Zuroske, 65, of Jackson passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.
She was born June 27, 1959, in Chicago, daughter of George and Cecilia Ostrowski Zuroske. She married Richard James John Frenzel (twice). He passed away May 29, 2019.
Doreen did clerical work for Sears Corp. and graphic design work for Folding Guard Corp., both in Chicago. She loved all animals, especially dogs and cats. Doreen enjoyed feeding the squirrels, birds and rabbits in the neighborhood.
Loving survivors include her son, David Paterimos of Jackson; granddaughter, Lyndsie N. Paterimos; and sister, Karen Zuroske.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Richard Frenzel.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
The family suggests contributions be made to Safe Harbor Animal Shelter.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Dorren’s obituary at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
