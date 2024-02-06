Dora Enderle

Dora Rose “Sis” Enderle, daughter of Ardell Holder and Margaret Johnston Holder, was born May 13, 1937, in East St. Louis, Missouri, and departed her life Sunday evening, June 9, 2024, at her home in Scott City at the age of 87 years.

She was a homemaker and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Scott City.

Sis was a friend, daughter, sister, aunt and, above all, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She lived to care for anyone who needed her help no matter what that might have entailed. Mrs. Enderle will always be cherished and remembered in the hearts of everyone who knew her. She was the embodiment of what a mother should be and to her grandchildren. She was the superhero who walked with them, watching over them, guiding them, correcting them and loving them unconditionally with all that she had. She was and always will be an original one of a kind. Sis stood strong in her faith and always taught her family that God was the driving force to get them through all of life’s adversities. There is no measure for how much she will be missed and the hole her absence will leave in our daily lives.

Survivors include one daughter, Shelly (Tim) Brant of Erin, Tennessee; one son, Lee (Annie) Enderle of Scott City; six grandchildren, Tyler Brant, Jamie (Mikayla) Brant, Jake (Liz) Brant, Jacey (Carson) Allen, Brandi Enderle and Ryne Enderle; four great-grandchildren, Gracen, Liam, Lainee Brant and Layton Bratton, and one more expected in October; nephew, Matt (Michelle) Holder, and their children, Mallory Siebert, Luke and Lane Holder; and nieces, Roxann Oakman and Renee Holder.