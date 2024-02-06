Donna Wallace

Donna Kay Wallace passed at her home Monday, Sept. 30, 2024.

Donna was born Jan. 12 1957, in Cape Girardeau to Albert and Francis Cox.

She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran religion. She attended Trinity Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Cape Girardeau Central High school in 1975.

She and Kenneth Wallace were married July 19, 1984.

Donna was a cook for Chartwells at Southeast Missouri State Univversity for 27 years.

She was the best mom to Robbie and best MiMi to her Claire Bear.

Donna and Kenny were a great partnership and, while each brought their own special set of skills to their relationship, they were extremely supportive, protective and loyal to each other. They spent their favorite times having coffee at the kitchen table talking and enjoying each other’s company.