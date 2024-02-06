Donna Wallace

Donna and Kenny were a great partnership and, while each brought their own special set of skills to their relationship, they were extremely supportive, protective and loyal to each other. They spent their favorite times having coffee at the kitchen table talking and enjoying each other’s company.

Donna loved hard. If you were her friend, you were her family. She would go out of her way to help anyone with anything.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years; her son, Robbie (Carrie) Guard; granddaughters, Claire and Morgan; brother, David Cox; niece, Danielle Cox; along with bunches of nieces and nephews, as well as the Troy Mafia.

Donna was preceded in death by her mother and father.

Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home. In keeping with Donna’s wishes, she will be cremated.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hanover Lutheran Building Fund.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.