Donna Schmidt, 92, of Jackson passed away Thursday, March 13, 2025, at Independence Care Center in Perryville.

She was born Feb. 8, 1933, in Niota, Illinois, daughter of Charles and Juanita Boyle Kachle. She was a graduate of Navoo (Illinois) High School.

Donna and Richard “Dick” G. Schmidt were married Dec. 26, 1951. They had been married 49 years when Dick passed away Feb. 9, 2001.

Together, they owned, bred, trained, rode and sold horses for many years. Donna also owned and operated Breezy Point Western Store in Shawneetown.

Loving survivors include three children, Sharon Moore (Dennis Besand) and Julia (Jerry) Clifton, both of Perryville, and Dale (Cathy) Schmidt of Jackson; eight grandchildren, David (Amber) Moore, Paul Moore (fiancee Katie), Julie-ann Moore, Amanda (Johnny) Rhyne, Christopher (Aimee) Clifton, Nicholas (Amber) Clifton, Jesse (Nichole) Clifton and Tyson (Amanda) Schmidt; 14 great-grandchildren, Karlie, Macie, Millie, Tobias, Garret, Kylee, Tyler, Cailyn, Taylor, Andrew, Cambrea, Aubrey, Amelia and Gracelynn; and a great-great-granddaughter, Emberlynn.