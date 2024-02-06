Donna Price

Donna Jean Price, 69, of Old Appleton passed away Sunday, March 9, 2025, at her home.

She was born July 21, 1955, in Red Bud, Illinois, daughter of John and Donna Jourdain Svehla.

Donna was baptized at Cape County Cowboy Church. She enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren. Donna lived a simple, modest life.

Loving survivors include her seven children, April Klausing of Burfordville, John (Emily) Price Jr. of Perry, Ohio, Sam Price of Red Bud, Jeramy (Cassie) Svehla of Old Appleton, Sarah Svehla of Perryville, Danny (Lori) Svehla of Oak Ridge and Kristen Svehla of Perryville; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one brother, Steve Svehla of Biehle.