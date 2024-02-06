Donna Foltz

Donna Arlene Neilson Foltz, 85, of Jackson died Monday, March 10, 2025, at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.
The youngest of four children, she was born Feb. 17,1940, in Ottawa, Kansas, to Claude L. and Bessie Florence Isabell Vaughn Neilson.
Donna was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was known for her kind and quiet disposition. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
Loving survivors include children, Nick (Tammy) Foltz of Douglass, Kansas, Jim (Traci) Foltz of Sedgewickville, Stephenie (Glenn) Welker of Millersville, Kristen (Matt) Schlegel of Jackson, John (Brooke) Foltz of Cedar Hil, Danny (Laura) Foltz of Millersville, Mary (Brad) Adams of Winfield, Kansas, and Leannah (Jake Tidwell) Foltz of Millersville; a sister, Claudine MacArthur of Ormond Beach, Florida; 22 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Bessie Grace Dobler; and a brother, Bill Neilson.
To celebrate Donna’s life, a memorial visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 22, at Jackson Church of Christ in Jackson. Donna’s grandson, Ryan Foltz, will conduct a celebration service at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 22, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the donor’s church or charity of choice.
Cremation arrangements were by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
