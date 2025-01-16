Donald White

GARLAND, Texas — Donald Dwyane White, 72, of Garland passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, at Methodist Richardson Medical Center, after a two-year battle with cancer.

He was born March 24, 1952, at his family home in Wardell to Bob and Mary Foster White.

Don graduated from Holcomb High School in 1970 and attended Three Rivers Junior College.

He and Janet Sue Hahs of Oak Ridge were married June 5, 1982, in Cape Girardeau. Their union was blessed with a son, David Drew, their pride and joy.

Don was a member of First United Methodist Church of Garland.

Being raised on a farm in the Missouri Bootheel helped instill in him a strong work ethic, commitment to helping others and love of family.