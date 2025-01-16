Donald White

GARLAND, Texas — Donald Dwyane White, 72, of Garland passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, at Methodist Richardson Medical Center, after a two-year battle with cancer.
He was born March 24, 1952, at his family home in Wardell to Bob and Mary Foster White.
Don graduated from Holcomb High School in 1970 and attended Three Rivers Junior College.
He and Janet Sue Hahs of Oak Ridge were married June 5, 1982, in Cape Girardeau. Their union was blessed with a son, David Drew, their pride and joy.
Don was a member of First United Methodist Church of Garland.
Being raised on a farm in the Missouri Bootheel helped instill in him a strong work ethic, commitment to helping others and love of family.
He was an electronic technician with General Sound of Richardson, Texas, for nearly 40 years before retiring, and was a member of IBEW Local No. 1 Union.
Don was a devoted son, husband, dad, paw paw, brother, uncle and friend. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and enjoyed the opportunity to hunt, fish, ride four-wheelers or share his infectious laugh with family and friends.
To cherish his memory, Don leaves his wife of 42 years, Janet White of Garland; a son, David White, wife Meridith, and grandsons, Kasten and Truman, of Royse City, Texas; a sister, Frankie Jean Veasey of Garland; a brother, Bernis Hugh White of Cape Girardeau; a sister, Connie Marino, husband Johnny, of Plano, Texas; a brother, Ronnie White, wife Vickie, of Frisco, Texas; a sister-in-law, Dortha White of Richardson; a brother-in-law, Ron Hahs, wife Beverly, of Cape Girardeau; a sister-in-law, Nancy Adelsberger, husband Bob, of High Ridge; and multiple nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; a brother, Lonnie Ray of Heloise, Tennessee; a sister, Linda Fay of Heloise; a brother, James R. White of Richardson; a sister and husband, Inez and Tommey Michael of Wylie, Texas; a sister-in-law and husband, Carol and Norm Meyer of Louisville, Kentucky; and a sister-in-law, Kathy Hahs of Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at McCombs Funeral Home in Jackson.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the funeral home, with his ashes being interred at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.