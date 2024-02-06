Donald Rhodes

Donald “Dusty” Rhodes, 74, of Jackson left this life at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, after a lengthy battle with Still’s disease. He was at home at his time of passing, with the hands of his wife of 51 years, Luana, and his three loving children upon him, and his two loyal dogs by his side.

Dusty was born in Vandalia, Illinois, and raised in Arcola, Illinois, the son of Donald “Don” and Phyllis Wentworth Rhodes. He graduated with a business degree from Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois, where he met his wife, Luana. He also attended Lakeview Medical Center, where he earned his nursing license. He was compassionate, a natural care giver, had an extraordinary work ethic and was exceptionally organized and dependable, which made nursing a natural fit for him. He especially enjoyed his time as a critical-care nurse. He was also business minded, a leader and found an interest in hospital administration, which is where he ultimately dedicated the majority of his career.

He worked in administration at a few organizations over the span of his career, but spent most of his time serving at St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur, while he and Luana raised their young family in nearby Blue Mound, Illinois. In his work, he spent hours in board room meetings, but he was often most impressed by those who did not don the same suit and tie he had to wear every day. He taught each of his children a lesson about his philosophy on life and work by telling a story about a college final exam that was only one question, “What is the name of the custodian who has been cleaning in the hallway after every class this semester?” It was most important to him that his children recognized, as he did, that everyone in this world is equal and there is no task too small, no one is above anyone else because of their station in life, and hard work is hard work no matter your title. He lived his life this way and practiced this in his professional career.

He retired from Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau as vice president of administrative services and briefly returned to his original passion, patient care, working in prosthetics and wound care before fully retiring just in time to fulfill one of his most beloved roles, that of grandpa to his three grandsons, who lovingly referred to him as “PayPay". He lived across the street from them, and together they spent countless hours chatting, laughing, playing and getting into mischief.

While one of Dusty’s defining qualities was his work ethic, he was a quintessential “family man”, and this was his driving force and the pride of his life. He had a wide range of hobbies and interests from horses and hiking, camping and canoeing, skydiving and motorcycling, and woodworking. He had a full and interesting life with many true adventures, but his greatest joy came from spending time with family. “Family first” was one of his life’s mottoes. If he was not at work, he could always be found doing something with or for his family. His family will remember him as a caring, kind, principled and gentle man with a wonderful sense of humor. He loved to joke around or poke fun at those he loved the most. His relationships with his family and close friends were full of friendly banter, long running jokes and plenty of laughs. He loved his family and supported all of them in all things. He was a handyman and could build or fix nearly anything. As his children all became adults, he spent many days at each of their homes doing large and small home improvement projects and continuing to pass on his wide range of knowledge of so many things. Dusty was a dependable man who everyone could count on to lend a hand, be there when needed, keep his word and always do the right thing. However, he was humble to a fault and was never comfortable accepting the praise he so often deserved, but he would go out of his way to help others feel recognized and appreciated.