Donald Rees

Donald Eugene Rees, 92, of Jackson passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at the Villas of Jackson.

Don was born Dec. 2, 1931, in Glennonville to Elbert and Gracey Cossey Rees. After graduating from high school, he left the Bootheel cotton fields to join the U.S. Navy, where he served honorably from Oct. 5, 1951, to July 15, 1955. During his service, he toured the Pacific during the Korean conflict on a supply ship. While at sea, Don learned to master cut the “high and tight haircut,” becoming the ship’s barber. Don was always so proud he served his country!

He and Juanita Nelson were married Dec. 24, 1955, in Hernando, Mississippi, after a one-week whirlwind courtship that lasted 65 years! Who would have thought a blind date followed by knowing each other only seven days would produce a love that would last their lifetime! Three children were born to their union: Doug, Danny and Penny.

Don never met a stranger and enjoyed meeting and making new friends, traits that naturally lent themselves to his career as a barber in Jackson. Don and Juanita moved to St. Louis, where he attended barber school to obtain his official Missouri license. After finishing, they made their home in Jackson. Later, when their children were in school, Juanita went to cosmetology school. They shared their careers as barber and beautician for more than 50 years! Together, they owned and operated Rees Family Barber and Beauty in Jackson, until their retirement. Don often said he wondered how many haircuts he gave during all those years. Friends were made, stories were told, and many from this area can say they had their hair cut by Don or Juanita!

They never missed an opportunity to dance. If the music had a great beat, Don and Juanita owned the dance floor. They had been married 65 years, when Juanita passed away Dec. 3, 2020.

Don was an accomplished outdoorsman. In addition to hunting and fishing, he trained walking horses, beagles, coon dogs and squirrel dogs. Don walked many miles through the woods on moonlit nights with friends and family. As the family grew, the grandsons loved to go hunting with their grandpa! Later in life, when hunting was no longer a possibility, Don stayed active by walking a mile a day at the Villas of Jackson. He would keep eight pennies in his pocket and lay one down for every lap he walked. When the eight pennies were out of his pocket, he knew he had completed his mile. Don was grateful for all the friendships and fun times he had while living at the Villas of Jackson during the last three years. He always called himself a “minute man” and truly lived up to that name, living life to the fullest. His warm smile and infectious love of those near and dear to him were apparent to all! He’ll be missed!

Don and Juanita attended Cape County Cowboy Church and previously attended the former Fruitland Methodist Church of Jackson.

Loving survivors include three children, Doug (Carol) Rees of Jackson, Danny (Colleen) Rees and Penny Rees of Cape Girardeau; 10 grandchildren, Chris (Wendy) Jauch, Cara (Brandon) Raines, Tyson (Emily) Rees, the late Dustin (Michelle) Rees, Tyler (Caitlin) Rees, Kyle (Amanda) Rees, Erika (Zach) Rice, Kelly Beasley-Dunlap, Amy Baker (Jerry Talley) and Aaron Glueck; 22 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren with one on the way.