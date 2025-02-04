Donald Leckrone Sr.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Donald E. Leckrone Sr., 89, of Springfield passed away Friday Jan. 31, 2025.

Donald was born in Anderson, Indiana, Sept. 19, 1935, and was the son of Harold E. and Hazel Dillon Leckrone.

Donald had an array of commendable accomplishments through which he took great pride. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War era. The majority of his professional career was spent serving in various positions for the Illinois State Police, retiring in 1985 after 29 years of service. After retirement, Donald’s determination, commitment and strong work ethic led him to owning and operating Leckrone Tax Service and Leckrone Rentals for over 30 years.

He was a lifetime member of several professional organizations, including Fraternal Order of Police, Illinois Police Association, Command Officers Association, Central Illinois Special Agent Association and Illinois Division of the International Association for Identification. He was also a lifetime member of American Legion, Elks Lodge and TRN Club.

Donald married Marsha A. Ruch on July 23, 1988, in Springfield.

He is survived by his wife, Marsha Leckrone of Springfield; son, David E. (wife, Mary) Leckrone, a retired colonel, of Springfield; stepdaughter, Amy N. (Dion) Macklin of Springfield; granddaughter, Paige N. De Weese of Springfield; and grandson, Jodey A. Ashford of Springfield