Donald Laws

PERRYVILLE – Donald Michael Laws, 73, of Perryville passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends at Mercy Hospital Southeast Monday, Feb. 17, 2025.

He was born Sept. 15, 1951, in Perryville, the son of Joseph Donald and Joy Darlene Cissell Laws.

"Mike," as he was known by family and friends, worked as a nurse for more than 20 years and was a committed and loving caretaker to all.

He and Betty Sue Hahs were married Jan. 18, 1980. She preceded him in death.