Donald Laws

PERRYVILLE – Donald Michael Laws, 73, of Perryville passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends at Mercy Hospital Southeast Monday, Feb. 17, 2025.
He was born Sept. 15, 1951, in Perryville, the son of Joseph Donald and Joy Darlene Cissell Laws.
"Mike," as he was known by family and friends, worked as a nurse for more than 20 years and was a committed and loving caretaker to all.
He and Betty Sue Hahs were married Jan. 18, 1980. She preceded him in death.
Survivors include two daughters, Chloe Jane (Corey) Pease of Cape Girardeau and Alexandra Laws of Perryville; one son, Zachary Michael (Angie) Thomas of Perryville; one grandson, Atticus Olivander Pease; three brothers, Larry (Susie), Rick (Renee) and Terry (Carol) Laws; one sister, Becky (David) Laws; and his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Jane Hahs Hull.
Donald was also preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Laws Mathews, and his parents.
Visitation will begin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 1, at Calvary Baptist Church in Perryville.
A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 1, at the church, with Pastor Mike Friesz officiating.
Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville provided the arrangements.
