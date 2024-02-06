Donald Kinder

Donald Dean Kinder, 86, of Jackson passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at Life Care Center in Cape Girardeau.
He was born Dec. 29, 1937, in Gravel Hill, son of Bertie Albert and Martha Jane Hahn Kinder. Donald married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Henson, on May 25, 1957. She preceded him in death Feb. 10, 1996.
Donald was a 1956 graduate of Jackson High School. He worked for many years at the International Shoe factory in Jackson and then worked at Procter & Gamble, retiring from there in 1986.
Loving survivors include his children, Yvonne Kinder of Cape Girardeau and Donna (Dwayne) Overbeck and Keenan (Christina) Kinder, both of Jackson; grandchildren, Kristopher Kinder, Joseph Kinder, Melody Kinder, Dana Overbeck Kight and Deacon and Daisy Kinder.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife, parents and brothers, John and Vernon Kinder.
A private service will be held, with arrangements by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
The family suggests that contributions be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
