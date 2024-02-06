All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
ObituariesOctober 11, 2024

Donald Kinder

Donald Kinder, 86, passed away Oct. 10. A Jackson High graduate and former Procter & Gamble employee, he leaves behind a loving family. Private services arranged by McCombs Funeral Home.

story image illustation

Donald Dean Kinder, 86, of Jackson passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at Life Care Center in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Dec. 29, 1937, in Gravel Hill, son of Bertie Albert and Martha Jane Hahn Kinder. Donald married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Henson, on May 25, 1957. She preceded him in death Feb. 10, 1996.

Donald was a 1956 graduate of Jackson High School. He worked for many years at the International Shoe factory in Jackson and then worked at Procter & Gamble, retiring from there in 1986.

Loving survivors include his children, Yvonne Kinder of Cape Girardeau and Donna (Dwayne) Overbeck and Keenan (Christina) Kinder, both of Jackson; grandchildren, Kristopher Kinder, Joseph Kinder, Melody Kinder, Dana Overbeck Kight and Deacon and Daisy Kinder.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Donald was preceded in death by his wife, parents and brothers, John and Vernon Kinder.

A private service will be held, with arrangements by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center.

The family suggests that contributions be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Donald’s obituary article at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesOct. 16
Kenneth Cantrell
ObituariesOct. 16
Kerry Baugher Sr.
ObituariesOct. 16
Mary Kasten
ObituariesOct. 16
Ricky Koenig

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Vicki Zahner
ObituariesOct. 16
Vicki Zahner
Willard Vernon
ObituariesOct. 16
Willard Vernon
Andy Fellows
ObituariesOct. 16
Andy Fellows
Kraig Blair
ObituariesOct. 16
Kraig Blair
Wilma Arnzen
ObituariesOct. 14
Wilma Arnzen
Harold Lowes
ObituariesOct. 14
Harold Lowes
Mary Kasten
ObituariesOct. 14
Mary Kasten
Edmond Loness
ObituariesOct. 14
Edmond Loness
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy