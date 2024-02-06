Donald Cathcart

Donald Gene Cathcart, 78, of Neelys Landing, formerly of Jackson, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.

Don was of Cherokee descent, and was known as “Two Feathers”.

The youngest of seven siblings, Don was born Dec. 29, 1946, at Neely’s Landing, to Ernest and Ava Rumfelt Cathcart. Don was of the Baptist faith. In his youth, he made a profession of faith and was baptized. Most recently, he attended First Baptist Church in Oak Ridge.

Don worked 28 years as a warehouse technician at Procter & Gamble, retiring in 1998. He was also a lifelong livestock farmer in the Jackson area.

Don enjoyed singing and often participated in karaoke events. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of his life, and he treasured spending time with them.

Loving survivors include a son, Eric (Bobbie Jo) Cathcart of Jackson and children Tyler Cathcart, Ashley (Josh) Foster, and Colby (Leah) Cathcart; daughter, Lanna (Kevin) Williams of Oran and children Colton and Kaylee; nine great-grandchildren, Audrey, Anna, Ava Jo and Allis Cathcart, Jaxon, Dalton and Isabella Foster, Tayton Lee and Emerson Cathcart.