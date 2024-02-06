Donald Cathcart

Donald Gene Cathcart, 78, of Neelys Landing, formerly of Jackson, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.
Don was of Cherokee descent, and was known as “Two Feathers”.
The youngest of seven siblings, Don was born Dec. 29, 1946, at Neely’s Landing, to Ernest and Ava Rumfelt Cathcart. Don was of the Baptist faith. In his youth, he made a profession of faith and was baptized. Most recently, he attended First Baptist Church in Oak Ridge.
Don worked 28 years as a warehouse technician at Procter & Gamble, retiring in 1998. He was also a lifelong livestock farmer in the Jackson area.
Don enjoyed singing and often participated in karaoke events. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of his life, and he treasured spending time with them.
Loving survivors include a son, Eric (Bobbie Jo) Cathcart of Jackson and children Tyler Cathcart, Ashley (Josh) Foster, and Colby (Leah) Cathcart; daughter, Lanna (Kevin) Williams of Oran and children Colton and Kaylee; nine great-grandchildren, Audrey, Anna, Ava Jo and Allis Cathcart, Jaxon, Dalton and Isabella Foster, Tayton Lee and Emerson Cathcart.
Other survivors include a sister, Dorothy (Gerald) Rowland of Bonne Terre; half sister, Jerry Briggs of Redmond, Oregon; sister-in-law, Carol (late John) Cathcart of Perryville; and his girlfriend, Melva Baker of Oak Ridge.
He was preceded in death by five siblings, Mary (Louis “Bud”) Loos, Margie (Dayton) Stroder, Lena (Sam) Johnston, Betty “Joan” (John) Pickens and John Cathcart; half brother, Troy Holifield; and his former wife and mother of his children, Judy Rose.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 3, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
Don’s grandson, Colby Cathcart, and his nephew, Charles Cathcart will conduct the funeral at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the funeral home, followed by military honors.
Interment is private. Serving as pallbearers are Kevin and Colton Williams, Tyler, Colby, and Tayton Cathcart, and Josh Foster.
Memorials may take the form of contributions to the Veterans Home Foundation or the donor’s choice of church or charity.
