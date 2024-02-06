Donald Bernhardt, 87, of Cape Girardeau died Sunday, March 16, 2025, at his home.
He was born Feb. 2, 1938, in Franklin, Iowa, to LeRoy John and Pauline Haffner Bernhardt.
He and Melba Irene Cox were married July 6, 1963, at Crosstown. She preceded him in death Jan. 26, 2022.
He served in the U.S. Army.
He was a graduate of Donnellson High School.
Donald was a pharmacy technician at Unnerstall Drug Store for 33 years, retiring in 1997. After retirement, he worked at Bi State Southern Oil.
He was active in supporting his children's, grandkids' and great-grandkids' sporting events.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he was in the Men's Club and was an usher and Sunday school superintendent. He was also a member of American Legion Post No. 63, Modern Woodmen of America and McDonald's Coffee Club.
Survivors include a daughter, Heather Jean Mouser of Cape Girardeau; three sons, David (Marlene) Bernhardt of Coleman, Florida, Stephen John Bernhardt of Cape Girardeau and Jeffry Scott (Donna) Bernhardt of Dupo, Illinois; a brother, Terry Bernhardt of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Brooke Nicole Bernhardt, Noah Donald Bernhardt, Hannah Irene (Nick) Bernhardt, Kenton Lee (Emmi) Bernhardt, Starr Michelle (Garrett) Bernhardt, Dakota Rose (Fizzy) Hughey and Kanion Chayton Hughey; five great-grandchildren, Roy Hinman IV, Ravyn Hinman, Ronan Hughey, Lilith Rosetta Bernhardt and Caoimhe Ire Dahlia Hinman; and several nieces, nephews, great- nieces and great-nephews.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Wayne (Sally) Bernhardt; and three nephews, Leonard Bernhardt, Tommy Berhnardt and Dewayne Cox.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 19, and from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 20, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will be at noon Thursday, March 20, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Paul Short officiating. Burial, with full military honors, will be at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield.
Memorial contributions may be given to Saint Francis Hospice or American Legion Post NO. 63.
The family would like to thank Saint Francis Hospice for everything it has done.
Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
