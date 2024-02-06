Donald Bernhardt, 87, of Cape Girardeau died Sunday, March 16, 2025, at his home.

He was born Feb. 2, 1938, in Franklin, Iowa, to LeRoy John and Pauline Haffner Bernhardt.

He and Melba Irene Cox were married July 6, 1963, at Crosstown. She preceded him in death Jan. 26, 2022.

He served in the U.S. Army.

He was a graduate of Donnellson High School.

Donald was a pharmacy technician at Unnerstall Drug Store for 33 years, retiring in 1997. After retirement, he worked at Bi State Southern Oil.

He was active in supporting his children's, grandkids' and great-grandkids' sporting events.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he was in the Men's Club and was an usher and Sunday school superintendent. He was also a member of American Legion Post No. 63, Modern Woodmen of America and McDonald's Coffee Club.

Survivors include a daughter, Heather Jean Mouser of Cape Girardeau; three sons, David (Marlene) Bernhardt of Coleman, Florida, Stephen John Bernhardt of Cape Girardeau and Jeffry Scott (Donna) Bernhardt of Dupo, Illinois; a brother, Terry Bernhardt of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Brooke Nicole Bernhardt, Noah Donald Bernhardt, Hannah Irene (Nick) Bernhardt, Kenton Lee (Emmi) Bernhardt, Starr Michelle (Garrett) Bernhardt, Dakota Rose (Fizzy) Hughey and Kanion Chayton Hughey; five great-grandchildren, Roy Hinman IV, Ravyn Hinman, Ronan Hughey, Lilith Rosetta Bernhardt and Caoimhe Ire Dahlia Hinman; and several nieces, nephews, great- nieces and great-nephews.