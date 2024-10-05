Henry “Don” Schreiner, 89, of Jackson passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
Memorial visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., followed by a Masonic service, Sunday, Oct. 6, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
The Rev. Jimmie Corbin will conduct the memorial service immediately following Masonic service Sunday, Oct. 6, at the funeral home.
