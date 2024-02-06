Don Gordon

ADVANCE, N.C. — Donald Gordon of Advance passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. He was the managing editor of the Southeast Missourian from 1976 to 1986.

Don was born May 10, 1932, at Overland to Gola and Mariam Gordon. He lived in that community until 1948, when the family moved to Hawk Point.

In 1956, Mr. Gordon married Zona Lansche and enjoyed a happy union of 62 years. She passed away in 2019.

Surviving are three children, Phillip Gordon of Advance, Robin Gordon Ben-Joseph (Jonah) of Spotsylvania, Virginia, and Nancy Chadwick (Chad) of Clemmons, North Carolina; and two grandchildren, Grace Chadwick and Charlotte Chadwick, both of Clemmons.

A veteran of the Korean conflict, Don served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1954. Following his service, he graduated from the University of Missouri in Columbia with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 1959.

Don pursued a career with daily newspapers, which began at the Kirksville Daily Express and ended with the Paducah Sun in Kentucky. He also held various positions in other newspapers in Rockford, Illinois; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Florence, South Carolina. Throughout his long career, Don earned numerous journalism awards, including several first-place state press association awards for editorials, personal columns and news writing.