ObituariesMarch 21, 2025

Dianna Miller

Dianna Miller, 72, of Jackson, passed away on March 20, 2025. A Rosary and visitation are scheduled for March 26 at McCombs Funeral Home, followed by a memorial ceremony and private inurnment.

Dianna Miller, 72, of Jackson, died Thursday, March 20, 2025, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.

Tim Beussink will lead a rosary at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 26, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson. Visitation will follow.

The Rev. Randolph will conduct the memorial ceremony at noon, Wednesday, March 26. Later, Dianna will privately be inurned with her daughter, Ashlee, at Lightener Cemetery in Scott City.

