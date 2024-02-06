Diane Mangels

Diane Marie Mangels, 70, of Jackson, formerly of Friedheim, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at her home.

The third of three children, she was born June 1, 1954, in Cape Girardeau to Adolph and Gertrude Oehl Rohde. She was baptized June 1, 1954, at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau. Her confirmation was April 7, 1968, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Friedheim, still the church of her membership. She was married to Lowell Mangels on April 6, 1974. Two beloved children were born to their union, Lori and Logan. They had been married 44 years when Lowell passed away Aug. 4, 2018.

Diane was a 1968 graduate of Trinity Lutheran Grade School in Friedheim and a 1972 graduate of Oak Ridge High School.

After her high school graduation, Diane embarked on a 49-year banking career, working 20 years for Jackson Exchange Bank and continuing with Boatmen’s Bank from 1992 to 1997. She then worked 24 years with People’s Bank in Jackson, retiring in 2021.

Diane enjoyed being active in church and the community. She served nine years as treasurer of Oak Ridge R-6 School Board and several years as an advisory board member of Cape Girardeau County Road District.

Loving survivors include two children, Lori (Aaron) Lohmann of Perryville and Logan (Jessica) Mangels of Jackson; grandchildren, Alivia Marie Miget, Connor, Lane and Sutton (due in January) Mangels; stepgrandchildren, Harleah and Ryan Lohmann and Danielle Van Pelt; siblings, Elfrieda (late Gene) Petzoldt of Jackson and Cletus (Mary) Rohde of Friedheim; nephews and nieces, Brent (Diane) Petzoldt, Jim (late Debbie) Rohde, Marlene Rohde and Mike (Linda) Rohde, all of Friedheim; numerous cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews; and her godchildren, Jerry Mangels, Scott Voges, Karl Kasten and Hannah Brewer.