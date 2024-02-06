Diane Mangels

Diane Marie Mangels, 70, of Jackson, formerly of Friedheim, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at her home.
The third of three children, she was born June 1, 1954, in Cape Girardeau to Adolph and Gertrude Oehl Rohde. She was baptized June 1, 1954, at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau. Her confirmation was April 7, 1968, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Friedheim, still the church of her membership. She was married to Lowell Mangels on April 6, 1974. Two beloved children were born to their union, Lori and Logan. They had been married 44 years when Lowell passed away Aug. 4, 2018.
Diane was a 1968 graduate of Trinity Lutheran Grade School in Friedheim and a 1972 graduate of Oak Ridge High School.
After her high school graduation, Diane embarked on a 49-year banking career, working 20 years for Jackson Exchange Bank and continuing with Boatmen’s Bank from 1992 to 1997. She then worked 24 years with People’s Bank in Jackson, retiring in 2021.
Diane enjoyed being active in church and the community. She served nine years as treasurer of Oak Ridge R-6 School Board and several years as an advisory board member of Cape Girardeau County Road District.
Loving survivors include two children, Lori (Aaron) Lohmann of Perryville and Logan (Jessica) Mangels of Jackson; grandchildren, Alivia Marie Miget, Connor, Lane and Sutton (due in January) Mangels; stepgrandchildren, Harleah and Ryan Lohmann and Danielle Van Pelt; siblings, Elfrieda (late Gene) Petzoldt of Jackson and Cletus (Mary) Rohde of Friedheim; nephews and nieces, Brent (Diane) Petzoldt, Jim (late Debbie) Rohde, Marlene Rohde and Mike (Linda) Rohde, all of Friedheim; numerous cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews; and her godchildren, Jerry Mangels, Scott Voges, Karl Kasten and Hannah Brewer.
Survivors on Lowell’s side of the family include his siblings, Marci (Ken) Preusser of Altenburg, Kris (late Steve) Wille of Jackson, Karen Lyon of St. Louis and Patricia (Paul) Callier of Perryville; and brother-in-law, Bruce (late Patricia) Akers.
Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Mangels; parents, Adolph and Gertrude Oehl Rohde; stepmother, Bernice Rohde; Lowell’s parents, Walter and Elda Kasten Mangels; and Lowell’s brother, Charles T. Mangels
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson and from 10 a.m. to service time Monday, Nov. 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Friedheim.
The Rev. Michael Winckler will conduct the funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the church. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jim Rohde, Brent Petzoldt, Scott Voges, Mike Rohde, Karl Kasten and Jerry Mangels. Honorary pallbearers are Doyle Oehl and Hannah Brewer.
If considering a memorial contribution, the family suggests Trinity Lutheran Cemetery or a church or charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Diane’s obituary article at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
