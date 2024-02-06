Dewey Lukefahr

Dewey P. Lukefahr, 95, of Jackson, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau, with family at his side.

He was born July 18, 1929, in Perryville to Ruben L. and Anne M. Klemp Lukefahr. He and Nelda Jean Moranville were married April 20, 1952, in Perryville.

Dewey served honorably in the U.S. Air Force, during the Korean War, from Aug. 8, 1947, to Oct. 30, 1953. He received a commendation ribbon for meritorious service as a combat photographer.

Together, he and Nelda owned and operated Jackson Studio in Jackson for 44 years. He was a member of Professional Photographers of America. Through the years, Dewey received many awards for his competitive photography.

Dewey was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and Altenthal-Joerns American Legion Post No. 158, both in Jackson.

Dewey had a deep love for his family. He enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball and drinking coffee.

Loving survivors include his wife of 72 years, Nelda Jean Lukefahr of Jackson; five children, Jeannine (Gerald) Jennings of Frederick, Maryland, Jeanell (Dennis) Akers of Louisville, Kentucky, Dennis Lukefahr of Fenton, David (Robin) Lukefahr of Kirksville and Joanna (Brian) Sievers of Jackson; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Herb Fiehler of St. Charles.