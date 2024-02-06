Dewey Lukefahr

Dewey P. Lukefahr, 95, of Jackson, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau, with family at his side.
He was born July 18, 1929, in Perryville to Ruben L. and Anne M. Klemp Lukefahr. He and Nelda Jean Moranville were married April 20, 1952, in Perryville.
Dewey served honorably in the U.S. Air Force, during the Korean War, from Aug. 8, 1947, to Oct. 30, 1953. He received a commendation ribbon for meritorious service as a combat photographer.
Together, he and Nelda owned and operated Jackson Studio in Jackson for 44 years. He was a member of Professional Photographers of America. Through the years, Dewey received many awards for his competitive photography.
Dewey was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and Altenthal-Joerns American Legion Post No. 158, both in Jackson.
Dewey had a deep love for his family. He enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball and drinking coffee.
Loving survivors include his wife of 72 years, Nelda Jean Lukefahr of Jackson; five children, Jeannine (Gerald) Jennings of Frederick, Maryland, Jeanell (Dennis) Akers of Louisville, Kentucky, Dennis Lukefahr of Fenton, David (Robin) Lukefahr of Kirksville and Joanna (Brian) Sievers of Jackson; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Herb Fiehler of St. Charles.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, five brothers, a granddaughter and a great-grandson.
Visitation will be from 9 am to service time, Saturday, March 8, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.
The Rev. Joshua Schmidt will conduct the funeral at noon Saturday, March 8. Internment and military honors will follow at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.
If considering a memorial contribution, the family suggests St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Arrangements by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Dewey’s obituary article at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
