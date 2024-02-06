Phillip Devin Traughber, 38, of Cape Girardeau died Friday, March 14, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center.
He was the son of Kaki and Donny Beasley and Phillip and Ginger Traughber.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 20, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 21, at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau, with the Rev. Ron Watts officiating. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
