ObituariesMarch 17, 2025

Devin Traughber

Phillip Devin Traughber, 38, passed away on March 14, 2025, in Cape Girardeau. Visitation is set for March 20, with the funeral on March 21 at La Croix Church, followed by burial at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery.

Phillip Devin Traughber, 38, of Cape Girardeau died Friday, March 14, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center.

He was the son of Kaki and Donny Beasley and Phillip and Ginger Traughber.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 20, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 21, at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau, with the Rev. Ron Watts officiating. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

