Phillip “Devin” Traughber, 38, passed away Friday, March 14, 2025, in Cape Girardeau, after a tragic motorcycle accident.
He was a proud father, beloved son, cherished grandson, adored nephew, loved uncle and treasured friend. He had the biggest heart and a contagious smile. If you were loved by him, you knew it, whether it was through sharing a poem he wrote or cooking dinner for you. If you were lucky, you likely had a nickname and even a little ditty of a song created by him for you.
Devin was so very proud of his family, but not a proud man. He was kind, compassionate and unapologetically genuine. He was grounded in his beliefs, not easily swayed by others’ opinions or what was popular. He loved who he loved, and you were lucky if you were one of them.
Devin loved to be outdoors and loved animals even more. He was always curious and never afraid. Devin was so smart and inquisitive and loved to learn about animals and really all things in the world.
His family takes comfort in Devin’s favorite Bible verse and understands why it spoke to him:
“Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you. Be self-controlled and alert. Your enemy the devil prowls around you like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour. Resist him, standing firm in the faith, because you know that your brothers throughout the world are undergoing the same kind of sufferings.
"And the God of all grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will himself restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast. To him be the power for ever and ever. Amen.” (1 Peter 5:7-11)
His family knows he is now restored, strong and steadfast in Heaven with one of his favorite people, Pawpaw Charles LaValle, his dear Grandma Gail Sanders, Grandpa Raymond Traughber and Mimi Donna Jenkins.
He is survived in life by his precious daughter, Kyra Ivy, whom he adored, and her mother, Meghan Ervin; his mother, Kaki (and Donny) Beasley; his father, Phillip (and Ginger) Traughber; his brothers, Christopher Huckstep and Peyton Beasley; sister, Tori Hicks; his grandparents, Ella LaValle, Don and Sue Beasley and Gary Jenkins; uncles, Matt (Emily), Edward (Becky) and Scott LaValle, Maurice (Sheena), Coeley and Bradley (Tena) Traughber and Nick Spainhour; aunts, Carrie (Jay) Holiman, Dana (Bryan) Hughbanks and Deena (Brian) Raggio; nieces, Mila Beasley and Lucy Hicks; cousins, Caroline Harris, Nora, Chase and Savannah LaValle, Everton, Charleston, Gus and Poppy Holiman, Trenton and Bryce Traughber; and his sweet dog, Rocko. He is further survived by additional loved ones who shaped his life, including Chris Huckstep and the entire Huckstep family, who have always held a special place in his heart.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 20, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 21, at La Croix Church, with the Rev. Ron Watts officiating.
To honor Devin’s love and support of his proudest accomplishment, Krya Ivy, donations may be made to the Kenny Rogers Children’s Center either online at www.kennyrogerscenter.org/donatetoday or by check made payable to KRCC. The Kenny Rogers Children’s Center is at 300 Floyd Drive, Sikeston, MO 63801, and may be reached at (573) 472-0397.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.