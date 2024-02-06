Phillip “Devin” Traughber, 38, passed away Friday, March 14, 2025, in Cape Girardeau, after a tragic motorcycle accident.

He was a proud father, beloved son, cherished grandson, adored nephew, loved uncle and treasured friend. He had the biggest heart and a contagious smile. If you were loved by him, you knew it, whether it was through sharing a poem he wrote or cooking dinner for you. If you were lucky, you likely had a nickname and even a little ditty of a song created by him for you.

Devin was so very proud of his family, but not a proud man. He was kind, compassionate and unapologetically genuine. He was grounded in his beliefs, not easily swayed by others’ opinions or what was popular. He loved who he loved, and you were lucky if you were one of them.

Devin loved to be outdoors and loved animals even more. He was always curious and never afraid. Devin was so smart and inquisitive and loved to learn about animals and really all things in the world.

His family takes comfort in Devin’s favorite Bible verse and understands why it spoke to him:

“Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you. Be self-controlled and alert. Your enemy the devil prowls around you like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour. Resist him, standing firm in the faith, because you know that your brothers throughout the world are undergoing the same kind of sufferings.