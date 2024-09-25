Derek Cantrell

Derek Lawrence Cantrell, 58, passed away on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in New Port Richey, Florida, where he had lived for the past 11 years.

He was born Feb. 1, 1966, in Cape Girardeau at Southeast Hospital (Mercy Southeast) to Alex and Olline Cantrell. He attended Cape Girardeau Public Schools until moving to Clearwater, Florida, in 1980 with his parents when they semi-retired. After graduating Clearwater High School, Derek became a certified commercial diver and went on to become a fully certified underwater welder. One of his many work adventures was being a part of the company and crew that laid the footings on the Mississippi River floor for the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. He would say laughingly, “There’s a reason why they call it the Mighty Mississippi!”

Derek was one of the most fun-loving and giving individuals you’d ever want to meet. He never met a stranger and always enjoyed doing so. He enjoyed golf, boating, fishing, diving and spear fishing, and loved riding his Harley-Davidson where he felt the most free. He was a good musician and a fantastic drummer and guitarist. He got that from both parents, who were very musically talented.

He married Tawni Allen from Clearwater in 2013, and they remained close companions up until his death. Tawni was the one who found him in his favorite recliner chair the evening he passed away.

Survivors include his sister Cindy (Jay) Knudtson of Cape Girardeau; his brother, David (Stacey) Cantrell of Cape Girardeau; and several nephews, nieces, and a great-niece.