Denise Musgrave

Denise Marie Musgrave, born Jan. 31, 1960, in Cape Girardeau, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Jackson. Surrounded by her three daughters and her mother, Denise left this world with love and comfort after a courageous battle with breast cancer.
Denise was a woman with a generous heart who would gladly give the shirt off her back to help others. She found joy in volunteering at Burfordville Church on Saturdays and had a deep connection with animals, often rescuing and fostering them whenever possible. Horses held a special place in her heart as her kindred spirit. Her love for the outdoors and her dream of traveling to Michigan to search for Bigfoot reflected her adventurous and whimsical nature.
Denise cherished her family deeply, especially her grandchildren, who brought immense joy to her life.
She is survived by her loving mother, Rose Musgrave; her devoted daughters, Nikki Musgrave, Alexis Williams and Skylar Skaggs; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Musgrave.
As she departed this life, Denise left her daughters — her "three little birds" — with the comforting message that "Every little thing is gonna be all right."
A celebration of Denise’s life will be held at a later date, when the weather is warmer. May her memory bring comfort to all who knew and loved her.
McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Denise’s obituary at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
