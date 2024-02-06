Denise Musgrave

Denise Marie Musgrave, born Jan. 31, 1960, in Cape Girardeau, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Jackson. Surrounded by her three daughters and her mother, Denise left this world with love and comfort after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Denise was a woman with a generous heart who would gladly give the shirt off her back to help others. She found joy in volunteering at Burfordville Church on Saturdays and had a deep connection with animals, often rescuing and fostering them whenever possible. Horses held a special place in her heart as her kindred spirit. Her love for the outdoors and her dream of traveling to Michigan to search for Bigfoot reflected her adventurous and whimsical nature.

Denise cherished her family deeply, especially her grandchildren, who brought immense joy to her life.

She is survived by her loving mother, Rose Musgrave; her devoted daughters, Nikki Musgrave, Alexis Williams and Skylar Skaggs; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.