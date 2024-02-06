All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesJanuary 24, 2025

Denise Musgrave

Denise Marie Musgrave, a compassionate soul and animal lover, passed away at 64 after battling breast cancer. Survived by her family, she leaves behind a legacy of kindness and adventure.

Denise Musgrave
Denise Musgrave

Denise Marie Musgrave, born Jan. 31, 1960, in Cape Girardeau, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Jackson. Surrounded by her three daughters and her mother, Denise left this world with love and comfort after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Denise was a woman with a generous heart who would gladly give the shirt off her back to help others. She found joy in volunteering at Burfordville Church on Saturdays and had a deep connection with animals, often rescuing and fostering them whenever possible. Horses held a special place in her heart as her kindred spirit. Her love for the outdoors and her dream of traveling to Michigan to search for Bigfoot reflected her adventurous and whimsical nature.

Denise cherished her family deeply, especially her grandchildren, who brought immense joy to her life.

She is survived by her loving mother, Rose Musgrave; her devoted daughters, Nikki Musgrave, Alexis Williams and Skylar Skaggs; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Musgrave.

As she departed this life, Denise left her daughters — her "three little birds" — with the comforting message that "Every little thing is gonna be all right."

A celebration of Denise’s life will be held at a later date, when the weather is warmer. May her memory bring comfort to all who knew and loved her.

McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Denise’s obituary at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesJan. 24
Dorothy Menz
ObituariesJan. 24
Christopher Fields
ObituariesJan. 24
Mary Mansker
ObituariesJan. 24
Dr. Alberto Dávila

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Steven Ford
ObituariesJan. 23
Steven Ford
Flynn Luhring Pieper
ObituariesJan. 23
Flynn Luhring Pieper
Matthew Poole
ObituariesJan. 23
Matthew Poole
Bobby Fields
ObituariesJan. 22
Bobby Fields
Kenneth Huebel
ObituariesJan. 22
Kenneth Huebel
Patricia Karathanos
ObituariesJan. 22
Patricia Karathanos
Etber LeGrand
ObituariesJan. 22
Etber LeGrand
Leanna McElmurry
ObituariesJan. 22
Leanna McElmurry
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy