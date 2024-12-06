All sections
Obituaries
December 6, 2024

Demetra Woodyard

Demetra Anne Woodyard, a beloved community member and accomplished pianist, passed away at 90 in Waukee, Iowa. Known for her humor and faith, she leaves behind a legacy of music and devotion.

Demetra Woodyard
Demetra Woodyard

ZEARING, Iowa — Demetra Anne Woodyard passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at age 90 in her home in Waukee, Iowa.

She will be lovingly remembered for her fierce devotion, her unflagging sense of humor and for filling all our lives with deep faith and extraordinary music.

Born on Aug. 1, 1934, in Chaffee, Demetra was an active member of her community and fondly known for her many talents and bright spirit. As well as being a crackerjack farmer and rancher as a young wife and mother, she went on to become a valued administrative assistant to the president at Des Moines Area Community College, administrative assistant for Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as Bankers Life, and later an accounts legal assistant for Southeast Missouri Hospital. She also helped to build and maintain a successful State Farm agency with her husband, Chuck Bagbey, and became the first female to be issued a State Farm agent license.

From the age of 14, Demetra was a devout Christian and generously shared her remarkable talents as an accomplished pianist and church soloist throughout her life. Some of her happiest days were spent playing her Baby Grand, gardening and performing in Handel’s "Messiah" among other choral works. She will be greatly missed by her four children — James Bagbey, Roger Bagbey, Rebecca Danica and Shea Darian — 13 grandchildren and extended family and friends.

Demetra will be celebrated in a private ceremony and dinner in her honor.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Croix Hospice for their loving care during her final days.

Fredergill Funeral and Cremation Care was in charge of arrangements.

