Demetra Woodyard

ZEARING, Iowa — Demetra Anne Woodyard passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at age 90 in her home in Waukee, Iowa.

She will be lovingly remembered for her fierce devotion, her unflagging sense of humor and for filling all our lives with deep faith and extraordinary music.

Born on Aug. 1, 1934, in Chaffee, Demetra was an active member of her community and fondly known for her many talents and bright spirit. As well as being a crackerjack farmer and rancher as a young wife and mother, she went on to become a valued administrative assistant to the president at Des Moines Area Community College, administrative assistant for Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as Bankers Life, and later an accounts legal assistant for Southeast Missouri Hospital. She also helped to build and maintain a successful State Farm agency with her husband, Chuck Bagbey, and became the first female to be issued a State Farm agent license.