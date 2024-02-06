Delmer Dopp

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Delmer "Buck" Dopp, 77, of Harker Heights went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Buck was born Oct. 31, 1947, in Cape Girardeau to Delmer Jewel and Francis Dopp. He graduated from Illmo-Scott City High School, where he was active in class offices and sports, achieving a remarkable record of scoring the most touchdowns during his senior year.

After graduating high school, Buck enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served a tour in Vietnam, earning three Purple Hearts. Following his military service, he pursued higher education at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.

Buck moved to Texas in 1974, where he built a career as a locomotive engineer with ATSF Railroad. A proud and active member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, Local No. 206, he earned the admiration of his colleagues.

Buck’s passion for service extended beyond his career, as he played a key role in establishing the Central Texas Brotherhood of Vietnam Vets Chapter — a lasting tribute to his unwavering commitment to supporting and uplifting his fellow veterans. Buck was recently honored in his hometown with a proclamation of Buck Dopp Day for his military services and sacrifice in the Scott City Purple Heart Musuem.

In 2009, Buck married the love of his life, Bonnie Kay Smith, beginning a partnership filled with love and devotion. Buck cherished time with his family and was lovingly described as the best son, husband, dad, grandpa, brother and uncle anyone could ever hope for. His sharp sense of humor and generous heart brought joy to everyone around him. He had a special gift for making others laugh and was always willing to help friends in need.