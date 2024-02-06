Della McLain

Della E. McLain, 90, of Jackson passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.
Born Dec. 7, 1933, to Lender and Thelma Greenlee Stovall of Whitewater, Della was the second of seven children. She was a graduate of Delta High School.
Della worked 20 years as an operator for Southwestern Bell in St. Louis. In the mid-’70s, she returned to Jackson. She and James “Jim” McLain were married July 30, 1982. They operated a small farm in Jackson and had been married 37 years when Jim passed away Sept. 11, 2019.
Loving survivors include a son, Hank Baker of Jackson; grandson, Ronnie (Sarah) Slinkard of Jackson; brother, Earl G. “Gene” Stovall of Cape Girardeau; brother-in-law, Carl (late Kay) Eakins of Cape Girardeau; and several nieces and nephews.
Della was preceded in death by her husband, Jim McLain; a son, Ronnie D. Slinkard; and siblings, Betty Ford, Jerry Stovall, Glen (Carol) Stovall, Mary (J.D.) Smith and Kay Eakins.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
The Rev. Joy Shirrell, Della’s niece, will conduct the funeral service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.
Memorials to the family are suggested. Please make checks payable to Hank Baker.
