All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesJanuary 6, 2025

Dee Ann Laster

Dee Ann Laster, 70, of Scott City, passed away on Jan. 2, 2025. Visitation and memorial mass will be held on Jan. 10 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, followed by burial at Oakdale Cemetery.

Dee Ann Laster, 70, of Scott City, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Scott City.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Memorial mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the church, with Rev. Tom Wilk officiating. Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery in Commerce, Missouri.

Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City was in charge of arrangements.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Glenda Bullinger
ObituariesJan. 6
Glenda Bullinger
Mildred Ruesler
ObituariesJan. 6
Mildred Ruesler
Norma Wondel
ObituariesJan. 6
Norma Wondel
Horace Eastman
ObituariesJan. 6
Horace Eastman
Barbara Harris
ObituariesJan. 6
Barbara Harris
Gary Wayne Rust
ObituariesJan. 6
Gary Wayne Rust
Vince Draper
ObituariesJan. 3
Vince Draper
Loretta Goodin
ObituariesJan. 3
Loretta Goodin
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy