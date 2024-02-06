Dee Ann Laster, 70, of Scott City, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Scott City.
Memorial mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the church, with Rev. Tom Wilk officiating. Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery in Commerce, Missouri.
Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City was in charge of arrangements.
