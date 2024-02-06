Debra Johns

Debra Kaye Johns, 66, of Jackson passed away peacefully Saturday, March 15, 2025, at her home.

She was born Oct. 19, 1958, in Chaffee to Francis “Tan” and Doris Sullinger White.

Debbie was a graduate of Chaffee High School class of 1977, as well as a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University.

She was employed by Van de Ven CPAs in Cape Girardeau for 32 years.

She stood as a longtime, active member of First General Baptist Church of Cape Girardeau.

Her hobbies included spending time with her family, including her two grandchildren, who were her pride and joy.