Debra Johns

Debra Kaye Johns, 66, of Jackson passed away peacefully Saturday, March 15, 2025, at her home.
She was born Oct. 19, 1958, in Chaffee to Francis “Tan” and Doris Sullinger White.
Debbie was a graduate of Chaffee High School class of 1977, as well as a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University.
She was employed by Van de Ven CPAs in Cape Girardeau for 32 years.
She stood as a longtime, active member of First General Baptist Church of Cape Girardeau.
Her hobbies included spending time with her family, including her two grandchildren, who were her pride and joy.
Debbie truly did not know a stranger and loved talking. Her smile and presence would light up a room. She will be missed by many.
She is survived by her parents, Francis “Tan” and Doris White of Chaffee; brother, Rickey (Connie) White of Oran; sister, Sandy Moore of Poplar Bluff; a son, Coltan (Lauren) Johns of Jackson; grandchildren, Fischer and Mayer Johns; nephews, Scott (Heather) Taylor, Brody Moore and Caden and Rylan White; and great-nieces, Rylee and Mallie Taylor.
Debbie was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Bobby Moore.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 21, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 22, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Keith Luke officiating. Burial will be at Union Park Cemetery in Chaffee.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
