Debra Buell

ORAN — Debra Sue Buell, daughter of the late Johnny Watkins and Montene Lockhart Watkins, was born Aug. 18, 1962, in Sikeston and departed her life suddenly Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, at the age of 62.
She was a graduate of Kelley High School, employee of Visting Nurses Association (VNA) for 12 years and a homemaker. Buell was a member of Morley Church of God and a resident of Oran. Debbie enjoyed spending time gardening with her husband. She also enjoyed spending her days with her six grandchildren. They were the light of her life.
On Nov. 14, 1981, she was united in marriage to Leroy Buell Jr. in Oran. He survives of the home in Oran.
Besides her husband, survivors include one son, Leroy (Nataile) Buell III of Kelso; one daughter, Tina (Mattew) Trost of Chaffee; one brother, Johnny (Lisa) Watkins Jr. of Benton; one sister, Amanda (Robert) Hanson of Arlington, Kentucky; three grandsons; three granddaughters; and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of life visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 7, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Oran.
Funeral will be at noon Monday, Oct. 7, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Larry Jackson officiating. Committal services will follow at 2 p.m. that day at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield.
Online condolences may be sent at www.amick-burnetfuneralchapels.com.
