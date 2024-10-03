Debra Buell

ORAN — Debra Sue Buell, daughter of the late Johnny Watkins and Montene Lockhart Watkins, was born Aug. 18, 1962, in Sikeston and departed her life suddenly Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, at the age of 62.

She was a graduate of Kelley High School, employee of Visting Nurses Association (VNA) for 12 years and a homemaker. Buell was a member of Morley Church of God and a resident of Oran. Debbie enjoyed spending time gardening with her husband. She also enjoyed spending her days with her six grandchildren. They were the light of her life.

On Nov. 14, 1981, she was united in marriage to Leroy Buell Jr. in Oran. He survives of the home in Oran.