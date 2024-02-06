All sections
October 31, 2024

Debra Buell-Russell

Debra Buell-Russell, a dedicated nursing assistant from Southeast Missouri, passed away at 67. She is survived by her husband, children and grandchildren. Her life will be celebrated Oct. 31.

Debra Buell-Russell

Debra Buell-Russell, daughter of LeRoy and Scyvilla Brucker Buell, was born Sept. 14, 1957, in Oran and departed her life Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at her home in Cape Girardeau at the age of 67 years.

She was a certified nursing assistant for several in-home service networks in the Southeast Missouri area.

On Aug. 12, 2006, she was united in marriage to Christopher Russell in Dexter. He survives of the home in Cape Girardeau.

Besides her husband, survivors include three sons, Eric (Ruth) Backfisch of Scott City, David (Jennifer) Backfisch of Sikeston and Andy (Jamie) Backfisch of Dexter; one stepson, Daniel Russell of Cape Girardeau; eight grandchildren, Elizabeth (Tyler), Alicia, William, Andrew, Kaitlyn, Allison, Mallory and Drew; one brother, LeRoy “Topper” Buell of Oran; one sister, Linda Watkins of Oran; and other family and friends.

Besides her parents, Debra was preceded in death by one sister, Cathrine Harrell.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Oran.

A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.

