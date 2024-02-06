Debra Buell-Russell, daughter of LeRoy and Scyvilla Brucker Buell, was born Sept. 14, 1957, in Oran and departed her life Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at her home in Cape Girardeau at the age of 67 years.

She was a certified nursing assistant for several in-home service networks in the Southeast Missouri area.

On Aug. 12, 2006, she was united in marriage to Christopher Russell in Dexter. He survives of the home in Cape Girardeau.

Besides her husband, survivors include three sons, Eric (Ruth) Backfisch of Scott City, David (Jennifer) Backfisch of Sikeston and Andy (Jamie) Backfisch of Dexter; one stepson, Daniel Russell of Cape Girardeau; eight grandchildren, Elizabeth (Tyler), Alicia, William, Andrew, Kaitlyn, Allison, Mallory and Drew; one brother, LeRoy “Topper” Buell of Oran; one sister, Linda Watkins of Oran; and other family and friends.