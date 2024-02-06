Dean Talley

Dean Douglas Talley, 88, of Jackson passed away Saturday, March 8, 2025, at his home in Jackson.

He was born March 13, 1936, near Millersville, the son of Willard E. and Della Mae Statler Talley.

Dean grew up in Sedgewickville, Little Whitewater and Millersville. He graduated from Jackson High School in 1955, where he proudly earned his varsity Js in football, basketball and baseball. While in high school, he worked for Dalton Florist, delivering flowers on his Vespa. He also tried out for the St. Louis Cardinals. He liked to tell stories about those days. After high school, Dean joined the Air Force and was stationed in Thule, Greenland, and Savanna, Georgia.

On Aug. 7, 1964, in Birch Tree, Dean married the love of his life, Mary Ellen King, daughter of Woodrow and Irene King. Together they purchased Talley’s MFA Service Station from Dean’s father and worked at the stations in Blomeyer and Jackson. Dean partnered in the business with his brother. Larry, and in addition to the stations, they enjoyed stock car racing.

In 1970, Dean decided to pursue a new adventure and sold his share of the business to Larry. Dean, Mary and their daughter, Robin, moved to Alaska, where Dean realized his dream of working as a surveyor in what he considered “God's country”. Dean was a lead surveyor for the Alaska Pipeline, working above the Arctic Circle in Prudhoe Bay and the Brooks Range, and south to Valdez, surveying the thousands of miles of pipeline construction. He also surveyed the ocean floor around Kodiak Island in the Gulf of Alaska, Fire Island in Cook Inlet and Adak Island in the Alaska Aleutian Chain.

Upon retirement from surveying, Dean and Mary moved from Wasilla to Soldotna, Alaska, where they built seven cabins and established Silvertip Lodge, a successful lodge and bread and breakfast. Many of his high school friends came to visit, fish and enjoy Alaska through Dean’s stories and tours. In 2015, after 45 years in Alaska, Dean and Mary moved back to Jackson. Dean enjoyed his golden years with his family and dogs. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought joy to his heart.

Dean was a fantastic carpenter, building everything from wishing wells to houses. He was a naturalist photographer of wildlife, flowers and mountains. He is remembered by family and friends for his great storytelling, sense of humor and positive outlook on life. Dean was sentimental, enjoyed celebrations and had a deep love for his family and country. He will be greatly missed.