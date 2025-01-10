David Summers

David Boyd Summers, 71, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Cape Girardeau.
He was born June 25, 1953, to Boyd and Juanita Statler Summers Jr., who predeceased him.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Chaffee.
Loving survivors include his wife, Patricia Curtner Summers; children, Lora (Johnathan) Wright of Jackson and David (Leslie) Freeman of Johnstown, Colorado; grandchildren, Jade (Mason) Freeman-Martinez of Denver and Samuel F. Wright of Cape Girardeau; one sister, Carolyn Sue (James) Franke of Hamilton, Ohio; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A private celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of choice.
Cremation arrangements are by Ford and Sons Mount Aubur Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
