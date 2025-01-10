David Summers

David Boyd Summers, 71, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Cape Girardeau.

He was born June 25, 1953, to Boyd and Juanita Statler Summers Jr., who predeceased him.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Chaffee.

Loving survivors include his wife, Patricia Curtner Summers; children, Lora (Johnathan) Wright of Jackson and David (Leslie) Freeman of Johnstown, Colorado; grandchildren, Jade (Mason) Freeman-Martinez of Denver and Samuel F. Wright of Cape Girardeau; one sister, Carolyn Sue (James) Franke of Hamilton, Ohio; as well as several nieces and nephews.