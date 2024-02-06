David Summers

David Boyd Summers was born June 25, 1953, to Boyd and Juanita Statler Summers. He died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Cape Girardeaui.

David graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 1975 with a bachelor of science degree. He received his juris doctorate from Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, in 1977. He was admitted to the Missouri Bar in 1978.

David served as assistant prosecuting attorney of Scott County from 1981 to 1986 and as prosecuting attorney from 1987 to 1990.

He joined the law firm of Rice, Spaeth, Summers and Heisserer in 1990. He was a member of Cape Girardeau County and Scott County Bar Associations. He served as secretary, treasurer, vice president and president of the Cape Girardeau County Bar Association.

He retired from the practice of law in 2021 due to health reasons.

David served as the city attorney for Chaffee from 1989 until his retirement in 2021. He also was the city attorney for the cities of Allenville, Morley, Kelso, Oran, Benton and Whitewater. He served as counsel to the Gordonville Fire Department and Oran Housing Authority. David made many friends while serving as counselor in these cities.

He was an avid outdoors enthusiast as a member of the “Brush Buster” friends’ group. David was a member of the American Mountain Men Association. He was a blackpowder gun owner and participated in re-enactments of early 1800s life all over the continental United States. He won several trophies shooting his black powder rifle.