December 23, 2024

David Fornkohl

David Lee Fornkohl, 64, of Cape Girardeau, passed away on Dec. 20, 2024. A beloved plumber and St. Louis Cardinals fan, he leaves behind a loving family. No services are planned; inurnment will follow later.

David Fornkohl
David Fornkohl

David Lee Fornkohl, 64, of Cape Girardeau passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2024 at his home.

He was born Aug. 17, 1960, to Oscar and Dorothy Clubb Fornkohl in Cape Girardeau.

David worked in plumbing and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He enjoyed going to the casino and loved motorcycles and the outdoors. David was country at heart.

Survivors include sisters, Fawn Morgan, Joy (Darrel) Schlegel and Carolyn Blechle; brother, Tom (Jane) Fornkohl; and nieces and nephews, Tammy Elders, Christie Morgan Schoen, Tabatha Morgan, Ben Schlegel, Cassandra Miller, Jennifer Blechle, Rick (Angela) Blechle, Thomas Fornkohl, II, Tammy Fornkohl and Travis Fornkohl.

Along with his parents, David was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Hale; brother, Larry Fornkohl; and his companion for many years, Bernadine Harper.

No services will be held at this time. An inurnment at Thompson Cemetery will take place at a later date.

The cremation of David Lee Fornkohl has been personally handled by the staff of Crain Funeral Home.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

