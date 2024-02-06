David Henry Cope, 85, of Cape Girardeau died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at his home.
He was born Nov. 12, 1938, in Evergreen Park, Illinois, to Maurice and Lucille K. Kettle Cope. He and Sarah Elizabeth Scott were married June 1, 1963, in Chicago Heights, Illinois.
David received his medical degree from the University of Illinois. He was a professor of pediatrics for the University of Oklahoma Schusterman Center.
He was in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and the U.S. Air Force during Desert Storm. He retired from the Air Force.
He was the medical director at the former Southeast Hospital and pioneered the hospitalist program there.
David was a member of Little Point Sable Association in Michigan.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah Cope of Cape Girardeau; two sons, David Cope of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, and Joe (Tanja) Cope of Chesterland, Ohio; daughter, Cathy Holmes of Cleveland, Oklahoma; brother, Peter (Ann) Cope of Little Point Sable, Michigan; four grandchildren, Meagan Cope, Erin Cope, Logan Holmes and Shane Holmes; and two great-grandchildren, Lily Holmes and Max Cope Heath.
David was preceded in death by his parents and a son, John Cope.
The family will have a memorial service at a later date in Little Point Sable.
Memorial contributions may be given in memory of David Cope to Little Point Sable Association, in care of Gwen Howey, 309 Lawndale NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.
Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
