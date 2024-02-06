David Cope

David Henry Cope, 85, of Cape Girardeau died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at his home.

He was born Nov. 12, 1938, in Evergreen Park, Illinois, to Maurice and Lucille K. Kettle Cope. He and Sarah Elizabeth Scott were married June 1, 1963, in Chicago Heights, Illinois.

David received his medical degree from the University of Illinois. He was a professor of pediatrics for the University of Oklahoma Schusterman Center.

He was in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and the U.S. Air Force during Desert Storm. He retired from the Air Force.

He was the medical director at the former Southeast Hospital and pioneered the hospitalist program there.

David was a member of Little Point Sable Association in Michigan.