ObituariesFebruary 10, 2025

Darrin Welker Jr.

Darrin Welker Jr., 50, of Marquand passed away on Feb. 8, 2025. Visitation and funeral services will be held on Feb.15 at Ford and Liley Funeral Home, followed by burial at Patton Community Cemetery.

story image illustation

Darrin Welker Jr., 50, of Marquand died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at his home.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Ford and Liley Funeral Home in Patton.

Funeral will be at noon Saturday, Feb. 15, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Patton Community Cemetery.

