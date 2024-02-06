Darrin Welker Jr., 50, of Marquand died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at his home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Ford and Liley Funeral Home in Patton.
Funeral will be at noon Saturday, Feb. 15, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Patton Community Cemetery.
