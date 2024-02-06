All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
ObituariesFebruary 12, 2025

Darrel Welker Jr.

Darrel Welker Jr., 50, of Marquand passed away on Feb. 8, 2025. A Meadow Heights High School alum, he was known for his passion in agriculture mechanics. Services will be held on Feb. 15 in Patton.

Darrel Welker Jr.
Darrel Welker Jr.

MARQUAND – Darrel Welker Jr., 50, of Marquand passed away at his home Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025.

He was born May 15, 1974, in Cape Girardeau to Darrel and Carol Eftink Welker Sr.

He was a 1993 graduate of Meadow Heights High School in Patton. He was a member of Connection Point Church in Jackson.

After high school, Darrel began his career at Wahlco/DW Tool. He then moved on to what he is most likely known for, the agriculture mechanics field with W.M. Nobbe and then G&J AG. Farming, whether it was through his job or at home with his equipment, cattle and other livestock, was his passion. He also enjoyed side-by-side riding with his dog, Maggie, and spent as much time as he could attending games and events for his stepchildren, Lyla and Jackson.

Survivors include his parents, Darrel and Carol Eftink Welker Sr.; brother, Dennis Welker; sister, Theresa (Anthony) Henson of Patton; fiancee, Catie Stone; and stepchildren, Stella Lyla and Jackson.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Darrel was preceded in death by his niece, Abigail Henson of Patton.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 15, at Ford and Liley Funeral Home in Patton.

Funeral will begin at noon Saturday, Feb. 15, at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Patton Community Cemetery in Patton.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family of Darrel Welker.

Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandlileyfuneralhome.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesFeb. 12
Timothy Jung
ObituariesFeb. 12
Kenneth Stause
ObituariesFeb. 12
Ken Alderman
ObituariesFeb. 12
Shirley Lohmann

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Raymond Boren
ObituariesFeb. 11
Raymond Boren
Brenda Davis
ObituariesFeb. 11
Brenda Davis
Oliver Grebing
ObituariesFeb. 10
Oliver Grebing
Gertie Haskell
ObituariesFeb. 10
Gertie Haskell
Phyllis Michaud
ObituariesFeb. 10
Phyllis Michaud
Franklin Nickell
ObituariesFeb. 10
Franklin Nickell
Pamela Parry
ObituariesFeb. 10
Pamela Parry
Esther Petzoldt
ObituariesFeb. 10
Esther Petzoldt
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy