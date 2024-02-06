MARQUAND – Darrel Welker Jr., 50, of Marquand passed away at his home Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025.
He was born May 15, 1974, in Cape Girardeau to Darrel and Carol Eftink Welker Sr.
He was a 1993 graduate of Meadow Heights High School in Patton. He was a member of Connection Point Church in Jackson.
After high school, Darrel began his career at Wahlco/DW Tool. He then moved on to what he is most likely known for, the agriculture mechanics field with W.M. Nobbe and then G&J AG. Farming, whether it was through his job or at home with his equipment, cattle and other livestock, was his passion. He also enjoyed side-by-side riding with his dog, Maggie, and spent as much time as he could attending games and events for his stepchildren, Lyla and Jackson.
Survivors include his parents, Darrel and Carol Eftink Welker Sr.; brother, Dennis Welker; sister, Theresa (Anthony) Henson of Patton; fiancee, Catie Stone; and stepchildren, Stella Lyla and Jackson.
Darrel was preceded in death by his niece, Abigail Henson of Patton.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 15, at Ford and Liley Funeral Home in Patton.
Funeral will begin at noon Saturday, Feb. 15, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Patton Community Cemetery in Patton.
Memorial contributions may be given to the family of Darrel Welker.
Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandlileyfuneralhome.com.
